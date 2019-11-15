Development partners key in COVID-19 fight

It has now been 27 days since the 18th COVID-19 case was confirmed in Fiji.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says while three active cases remain, they are all stable and in sanctioned isolated health facilities.

Dr. Waqainabete says ensuring Fiji’s effective response has been possible with the assistance of development partners, like Australia which yesterday allocated direct budget support of more than $4.2 million.

“As we all know we have a 78 percent recovery rate and our success rate as a nation can be equally shared with all that support us and stood by during our COVID-19 containment effort and the Australian government through DFAT is one important and key player in that process.”

According to the Health Minister, more than 750 thousand Fijians have now been screened for Coronavirus through the mobile and established fever clinics.

Dr. Waqainabete says while around 88 percent of Fiji’s population has now been screened and cleared, Fijians are nonetheless advised to remain vigilant.

He says people need to continue practicing safety precautions like washing hands regularly with soap and water and maintaining social distancing.