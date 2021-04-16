COVID-19 in officer sparks fear

A security personnel based in a border quarantine facility has detected COVID-19 which could pose a risk of transmission beyond the border says, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama says the case was detected yesterday.

However, Bainimarama assures this is not a case in the community.

He says the soldier contracted the virus anytime from one to six days prior and that he interacted with other daytime staff in the quarantine facility during that time.

Bainimarama says the officer has already received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which means there is a less chance of severe infection.

“It is likely that his risk of transmission is lower. But that does not mean that we can afford to take any chances particularly given the rise of the new and more contagious variants of COVID-19 around the world. If he had not reduced the first dose the risk to him and others could be much higher.”

He adds they are taking extreme precaution.

“Last night we began entering in quarantine staff who were working in the facility during the potential window of transmission and also members of their households. There are some factors working in our favour.”

Bainimarama says people should continue taking precautions.

Bainimarama says been exploring the relaxation of some of the remaining health restrictions, including the capacity of large public events and the curfew hours, in particular as vaccines have been administered.

However, he says that will have to wait until they are certain that this case does pose a risk to the public.

He says people should prepare for these measures to become more stringent if there has been any transmission to the public.

He adds nothing suggests there has been a breach of any protocol at this stage and they will continue to strengthen procedures in the quarantine facility.