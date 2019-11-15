Detailed analysis on travel bubble will take time

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a detailed analysis is needed as talks to join the trans-Tasman COVID-safe travel zone continues with our Pacific neighbours.

The Minister is in talks with the Australian Foreign Minister and the New Zealand Trade Minister on the necessary requirements to join the travel bubble.

The Prime Ministers of the two countries have indicated they will consider expanding the bubble with the broader Pacific family.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum says these things cannot be resolved overnight as various risks need to be considered.

“If for example, if there is a protocol that’s developed that if a New Zealander has to travel to Fiji then there should be perhaps as an example – there could be compulsory temperature testing before they board the flight, when they get off there could be another test here. So what happens for example if a person’s gets on the place and does not have a temperature but when lands in Fiji they do have a temperature. What happens to the airline tickets, what happens to insurance, where do they get kept, what are the expenses?”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says an expansion to other Pacific countries will be considered following successful travel arrangements with Australia.

“The latest meeting between (Australian) PM (Scott) Morrison and myself, we said look we working with each other first. Once we get that sorted and we can do that safely then we will be talking to our Pacific neighbours. So that is on-going, but it’s just about taking it step by step and it will take time because of course we all have to come out of the COVID-19 battle first.”

Sayed-Khaiyum believes the two prime ministers need to assess each Pacific Island country differently and should also consider the hub status of Fiji.

“Pacific Island countries are different from each other so rather than thinking if they open up the bubble they have to open it to everybody. There are different experiences of different Pacific Island countries vis-a-vis COVID-19, different capacities and capabilities of the health systems.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji has done fairly good in handling the COVID-19 cases and was one of the first country’s to close its borders to high risk countries and cruise liners.