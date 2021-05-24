Demand on ongoing surveillance increases

COVID positive cases are continuing to be recorded in all divisions and the Ministry of Healthy anticipates it to continue increasing.

Permanent for Health, Doctor James Fong says there is more demand for ongoing surveillance on early intervention to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

Doctor Fong has stressed the possibility of reintroducing earlier curfews, placing more restrictions on gatherings, and escalating further their masking mandates are always under consideration.

However, he is pleading with the public to demonstrate good sense and apply these restrictions on themselves without the directives and strong enforcement actions to remind them of the COVID-safe measures.

COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly globally and especially so in the European and Americas region and throughout Africa.

The new highly transmissible Omicron variant is contributing significantly to the increase in cases in the European, and American regions and throughout Africa.

As such, Dr. Fong says they anticipate an increasing number of cases from border quarantine facilities.

He adds increased and sustained surveillance and testing at our borders, communities, and maritime islands are vital to monitor and detect COVID-19 cases for early intervention.