Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO

The delta variant has the ability to resist the antibodies in our immune system.

This was revealed by the World health Organization earlier this week.

WHO Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan says the Delta variant is transmissible.

“So what that means is that you need a higher level of antibodies to overcome this variant compared to the alpha variant”

Dr Swaminathan added that this is why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important to protect against the virus.