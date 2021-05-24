Home

Delta variant resists antibodies says WHO

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 7, 2021 3:30 am
[Source: The Conversation]

The delta variant has the ability to resist the antibodies in our immune system.

This was revealed by the World health Organization earlier this week.

WHO Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan says the Delta variant is transmissible.

Article continues after advertisement

“So what that means is that you need a higher level of antibodies to overcome this variant compared to the alpha variant”

Dr Swaminathan added that this is why getting the COVID-19 vaccine is important to protect against the virus.

