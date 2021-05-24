Home

Delayed Services at Nausori Emergency Department

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 22, 2021 6:45 am

The Nausori Emergency Department is closed for the next 4 hours, today to allow for decontamination.

There will be a delay in the services provided from the team and the public is informed that full emergency services will resume later this morning.

In the meantime, emergency services will be accessible from the Wainibokasi Hospital and for outpatient services, patients can attend the Naulu Nursing Station.

