Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment

The third cycle payment for the Fiji National Provident Funds Phase 2 Round 5 had been delayed due to an issue of slowness with the system.
However Fund Chief Operating Officer, Pravinesh Singh says members who applied will receive their payment today.
Initially the members had to receive the payment yesterday.
Singh says the issues have been resolved and measures have been put in place that will ensure future payments are not affected.
