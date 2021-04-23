Home

Full Coverage
Delay in FNPF’s third cycle payment

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 5, 2021 11:43 am

The third cycle payment for the Fiji National Provident Funds Phase 2 Round 5 had been delayed due to an issue of slowness with the system.

However Fund Chief Operating Officer, Pravinesh Singh says members who applied will receive their payment today.

Initially the members had to receive the payment yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says the issues have been resolved and measures have been put in place that will ensure future payments are not affected.

