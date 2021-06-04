Home

Defense Minister visits frontline workers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 10:16 am
Inia Seruiratu visits the Wainadoi border [Source: Twitter]

Police officers manning borders and checkpoints in the Lami-Nausori containment area had a surprise visit from the Minister for Defense this morning.

Minister Inia Seruiratu acknowledged the work carried out by officers during the second wave of the pandemic.

Seruiratu started his tour by visiting officers at the Wainadoi border before proceeding to other areas.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister also took time to meet officers at the Water Police Base in Draunibota in Lami.

