Defense Minister visits frontline workers

Police officers manning borders and checkpoints in the Lami-Nausori containment area had a surprise visit from the Minister for Defense this morning.

Minister Inia Seruiratu acknowledged the work carried out by officers during the second wave of the pandemic.

Seruiratu started his tour by visiting officers at the Wainadoi border before proceeding to other areas.

Made an early morning visit to the Wainadoi border this morning to thank our men & women of the @fiji_force manning the checkpoint at the border for their commitment & service. Also made a brief visit to the #WATERPOL base in Draunibota and Lami P/Station.#TogetherWeWill 🇫🇯✊ pic.twitter.com/E1QH11DtTq — Inia Seruiratu (@ISeruiratu) June 11, 2021

The Minister also took time to meet officers at the Water Police Base in Draunibota in Lami.