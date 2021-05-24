Decreasing cases not reflective of illnesses and deaths

Despite decreasing number of COVID-19 infections in the last few days, the Health Ministry is reluctant to recognize it as an overall drop.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is because the Ministry is only testing symptomatic people or the ones who have severe symptoms.

Doctor Fong says community transmission within the Suva-Nausori containment zone remains at a very high level.

“Testing number is not telling you how bad the outbreak is. The Ministry of Health is not relying on the testing anymore.”

Doctor Fong says they are keeping a close watch on individuals in the high-risk groups which is being used to determine the level of transmission.

The Permanent Secretary adds they are ensuring those at high risk are being monitored.

He has assured that the COVID-19 hospitals are equipped with oxygen and doctors to treat the positive patients.

