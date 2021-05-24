Decontamination underway in Capital City

The Suva bus stand, municipal market, and the Civic Centre were decontaminated over the weekend.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says decontaminating these areas are critical in reducing the risk of further transmission in the city.

He adds the team is expected to disinfect various other sections of the capital city over the next few days.

“We have immediately put this to good use during the weekend in sanitizing the market, bus stand, the Civic Centre where the vaccination was taking place and also the Head Office. And this will be done on a regular basis.”

Tikoduadua says the Council is developing safety protocols in accordance with the requirements set out by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Commerce.

