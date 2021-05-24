Home

Decontamination for the Suva area

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 4:30 pm

The Suva City Council is upping the ante with its containment efforts and ensuring that various sections of the greater area are protected from COVID-19.

Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says the Council continues to receive the assistance of any form from different organizations and individuals who are concerned about the safety of the city and the public during these trying times.

Tikoduadua says the Suva City Council is developing safety protocols in accordance with the requirements set out by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Commerce.

Article continues after advertisement

This is to allow for the re-opening of the retail sector in ways that mitigate the risk of transmission – one of which is to disinfect a large portion of the capital city.

“But I’m confident they will probably be asking us to be part of the cleaning-up in the greater Suva area with retail shops likely to be opening very soon. So this will allow us to have a backup to support the containment.”

He adds SCC Health Department workers have been trained to carry out the decontamination as soon as practicable.

 

“Because we’ve been doing spraying for mosquitoes so they are familiar with the use of the machine. The only thing that asks or require from the Ministry of Health is to advise us on where we do the disinfection or the spray. And once they give us the area then we will ensure that it’s done on a regular basis.”

Tikoduadua says areas that will be targeted the most include the bus stand, municipal market, and shops that have been given the green light to resume operations.

