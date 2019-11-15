Decision to reopen schools not rushed

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they didn’t rush to reopen schools for a good reason.

Bainimarama says this was done as medical experts initially suspected children were some of the fastest spreaders of COVID-19

He says the latest studies have shown children aren’t the super-spreaders as initially thought, but they are not completely risk-free.

He highlighted they needed to rethink the way children are educated by COVID-proofing the education system as much as possible.

Year 12 and 13 students will resume school from June 30th and others a week later.

“Our plan to reopen schools has catered for a realigned school curriculum, ensuring that all of Fiji’s schools are on the same page. It simply wouldn’t be fair for children in different schools to be disadvantaged just because of where they live, and which school they attend, whether public or private.”

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says a lot of planning and thought processes have been put to ensure when schools resume the welfare of students and teachers remain a priority.

“We need to battle COVID-19 in a very responsible manner and principals, teachers and school managements will be responsible for COVID proofing the schools, practicing the healthy habits that we have advocated for.”

The Primary and Secondary schools and early childhood centers will open from July 6th.

Tertiary institutions will open for face to face classes from June 30th.