Decision to be made for Nadi and Lautoka containment area

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 19, 2021 3:01 am

The Ministry of Health will announce any changes to the Nadi and Lautoka containment area after obtaining all the test results of the swabs.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says most measures in place will be reviewed according to results obtain from the completion of processing all swabs.

“I’m hoping that one of those areas I will have some firm answers today for one of the lockdown areas but I don’t want to give any promises.”

Dr Fong says they will start announcing further measures pertaining to various lockdown areas if and when they receive test results.

The PS says they are hoping to process all swabs by the end of the weekend.

 

 

