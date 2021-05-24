Home

Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 5:40 am

An Executive Council meeting will be held next week to decide on the fate of General Practitioners who are yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are currently just over 160 active General Practitioners who are members of the Fiji College of General Practitioners.

FCGP President Doctor Ram Raju says they could be looking at disciplinary action for members who refuse to get vaccinated.

“If there is any complain from the members of the public than I guess we will have to let the Fiji Medical Council know but prior to that we will issue a warning to the members”.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says as front liners, medical practitioners should get vaccinated.

“I cannot see how any reasonable person who understands the sign of vaccine and medical science in general would not be supporting the vaccination rollout as it stands and therefore I would strongly endorse all medical practitioners they need to understand the science and get vaccinated”.

Doctor Raju says as far as he is aware almost every member is fully vaccinated however they will have a clear picture next week on where they stand in terms of vaccination for GPs.

