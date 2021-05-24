Home

COVID-19

Decision pending on containment borders

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 12:33 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to make an announcement on the uplifting of containment borders in Viti Levu once a decision has been made.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says they continue to collate and submit vaccination data to the Prime Minister as Fiji lingers on the verge of the 60 percent target.

As of this morning, Doctor Waqainabete could not confirm when the borders will be lifted.

The Minister says as Fijians hold their breath waiting for the big announcement – they will continue to sound a warning on the need to be cautious about how people engage in the greater freedom of movement.

“Having a discussion about all the details about that including identifying the villages along the road that may have some challenges with vaccination numbers. I think the only thing that I would like to say this time is when the borders do open, I think it’s important to plan our trips.”

Dr Waqainabete is reminding Fijians that even as they take advantage of the lifting of borders, they must limit interactions with people from other bubbles.

“I think it is important for all of us to understand at this moment that when we do travel, we must understand the public health measures are in place and plan out travel.”

The Health Ministry adds travelers must get their jabs to reduce the risk of infecting those in villages and communities across Viti Levu.

