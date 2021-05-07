Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight|NZ is with Fiji says Minister|Good turnout at vaccination drive in Savusavu|Supermarkets lay stringent measures|Opposition Leader calls for unity in response to COVID-19|Australia funds lab technicians|COVID restrictions delays project|COVID-19 restrictions brings about more family time|No decision yet: PM|Over 630 arrested for breaches|Cabinet continues to meet as shopping intensifies|NZ ready to assist Fiji, as WHO calls for equality|Fiji begins dialogue on food systems|Eight arrested for not wearing mask|FEMAT hospital for emergency care|Fiji-China Trade Expo creates opportunities|COVID-19 brings families closer this Eid-al-Fitr|Nausori Market cordoned off|Cabinet meeting starts to discuss COVID-19 measures|People rushing again for shopping|Vaccination campaign begins in Savusavu|Nurses remembered and acknowledged|Fiji now fighting a variant of concern|12 test positive as coronavirus continues to haunt Viti Levu|Consultations on possible lockdown underway|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
May 12, 2021 5:37 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says cabinet has made decisions in relation to the fight against the current wave of COVID-19.

He says Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, will announce all details later this evening.

Bainimarama says the decisions made are in the best interest of people in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC news understands Doctor Fong will advise people if there will be a lockdown and which areas might be affected, if it happens.

This comes after cabinet met all day to look at all recommendations and policies on the table to assist the Health Ministry in the fight against coronavirus.

Stay with us as we will bring you more as it happens.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.