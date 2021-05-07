Fong to announce cabinet decision tonight

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says cabinet has made decisions in relation to the fight against the current wave of COVID-19.

He says Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, will announce all details later this evening.

Bainimarama says the decisions made are in the best interest of people in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC news understands Doctor Fong will advise people if there will be a lockdown and which areas might be affected, if it happens.

This comes after cabinet met all day to look at all recommendations and policies on the table to assist the Health Ministry in the fight against coronavirus.

Stay with us as we will bring you more as it happens.