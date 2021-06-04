Home

Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 11:26 am

The ministry of health is clarifying a claim made by a woman on social media in relation to a patient’s death.

The woman claims in a Facebook post that her family member who had kidney failure while contracting COVID-19 died because the dialysis machine at the Colonial War Memorial hospital was not working.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu told FBC News that they are aware of the claims and have yet to comment further.

