Death among fully vaccinated adults low

An analysis of the first 91 deaths in the vaccine eligible population during this third wave has revealed that fully vaccinated adults have an almost 15 times lower rate of death from COVID-19 than unvaccinated adults.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says this is comparable to rates seen overseas, which is an indication of the quality of our COVID-19 vaccination program.

He adds there was an urgency of ensuring rapid deployment of vaccines in a very short time period.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says the huge difference in death rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated adults is even further evident that vaccines work to prevent severe outcomes of COVID-19.

He adds Fiji also continues to record lower than expected hospitalizations due to COVID-19 despite the current resurgence in cases.

He reiterates that this decoupling of the relationship between cases and severe outcomes is a result of the protection afforded by the vaccination program.

The PS says the reported deaths today including the three children have been confined to individuals with high medical risk.

He highlights that comorbidity and adverse health-seeking behavior makes it difficult to narrate more precisely the extent to which COVID 19 contributes to the death of patients.

He reiterates that by vaccinating and maintaining our COVID safe measures, we can protect the vulnerable among us.

He says as mentioned in the past, vaccines are 80% protective against severe disease and death and not 100%.