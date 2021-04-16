Another positive case confirmed

The daughter of 53-year-old maid has also contracted COVID-19 says the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong.

He says the soldier who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in quarantine adding that he never left the facility.

Dr Fong says there are 69 primary contacts and none of them have tested positive except for the maid who was working.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the daughter of the hotel staff has contracted the virus and due to the extensive exposure they have been the central focus.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says on Friday 16th April, the mother and 11 other family members travelled to attend a funeral in Tavakubu, Lautoka.

They hired a minivan to the funeral with no outsiders and the driver is also now in quarantine.

Dr Fong says the next day the woman and seven others traveled to Tavakubu in another hired minibus without any other passengers and authorities are trying to contact the driver.

He adds other family members based in the West are now in quarantine and have tested negative so far.

“The risk that there was transmission of the virus to the mothers fellow passengers during her travel to Tavakubu funeral to Nadi on Saturday is high. The funeral as well is now considered and treated as a potential super spreader event.”

The Ministry says they are certain there are more cases out there adding that this has prompted an increase in house to house screenings.