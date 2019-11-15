Home

Damodar City construction project continues in Labasa

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
May 19, 2020 6:15 am

Damodar Group of companies says it can’t make any forecasts when it comes to their development projects amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic.

There are two major projects, the Damodar City Labasa project and the upgrading of Village 6 Suva.

Chief Executive, Div Damodar says the first phase of the Village 6 project has been completed and the rest of the work put on hold. Construction is ongoing for their Labasa project.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the decision to continue with the Labasa project was carefully thought out.

 

“We were very confident of the Vanualevu environment, economic environment. Yes it’s got some challenges now due to COVID, but we are very hopeful that look we can keep it going you know.”

The Labasa project will feature a food court, retail space, entertainment, kids play area, and parking space like its sister complex in Suva.

 

