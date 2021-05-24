Home

Daily test positivity at 3.2 percent

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 19, 2021 4:16 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong

Fiji’s seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has increased to 105 per day.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says this is equivalent to 119 cases per million population per day.

Dr Fong says a week ago, Ministry of Health announced that the seven-day average was at 68 cases per day.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the seven-day average daily test positivity is at 3.2 percent, its highest so far, and has continued to trend upwards with increasing daily case numbers, despite high levels of testing.

He says 3016 tests have been reported for June 17th.

Dr. Fong says the national seven-day daily test average is 3,297 tests per day.

A total of 124,264 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year, with 167,125 tested since testing began in early 2020.

