Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO

The increasing number of Fijians needing assistance is taking a toll on the non-government organizations as they are not able to meet the requests been made.

Pacific harbour-based organization Make a Difference Fiji has assisted over 1,400 Fijians around the country are receiving 2,000 requests per day for assistance

Founder Renu Snowsill says with many already exhausting their savings, more Fijians are turning to non-government organizations for assistance.

“Every day we are seeing an increment with the number of families needing food, jobs are being lost, savings are exhausted, families are fighting for food. We get more than 2000 requests a day and we are not able to meet the requirement of all requests that are coming in.”

The team is also working with the Serua/Namosi provincial administrators office and distributed over 100 food ration packs in Naboutini village in Serua over the weekend.

Snowsill says every Fijian is fighting this pandemic and a lot has been lost in the last couple of months.

She adds Fijians are going through a major challenge and right now food is the main priority is food.

