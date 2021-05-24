Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold

We have 1,220 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms five new COVID-19 deaths for the period 10th July to 13th July.

The first death is a 61-year-old woman from Kinoya, Nasinu who died at home on 10th July. Her family reported that she was feeling unwell with generalized body pain, weakness and a sore throat for 10 days. She was not vaccinated.

The second is a 62-year-old man from Tacirua.

He presented to the CWM Hospital emergency department in severe respiratory distress.

He died in hospital on the same day – 13th July.

His family reported that he was unwell with fever, cough and generalized weakness for three days prior.

He was not vaccinated.

The third is a 66-year-old woman from Nabua who died at home, also on the 13th.

Her family reported that she was feeling unwell with a cough and shortness of breath for three days.

She was not vaccinated.

A 60-year-old woman from Verata who was not vaccinated died at home on the 13th as well.

She was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Nauluvatu Village.

She was retrieved from home by a medical team and transferred to a healthcare facility.

She was noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

She died in the healthcare facility on the same day (13/7/2021).

She was not vaccinated.

There have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths.

Doctors have determined these deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 74 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 72 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong adds that we have recorded 31 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 213 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 11,033 active cases.

There have been 13,816 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 13,886 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 2,748 recoveries.

There are eight other deaths currently under investigation.

These will be discussed once investigations – including test results – and classifications are complete.

