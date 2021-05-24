Daily COVID test average increases

The national seven-day daily test average is now 3772 tests per day or 4.3 tests per 1,000 population.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 3480 tests have been reported as of Tuesday.

Doctor Fong says testing number data for all labs until Tuesday has now been received, except for one lab which is yet to update their data after the 9th of this month.

A total of 211,823 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year, with 254,684 tested since testing began in March 2020.

These numbers are expected to increase once all lab testing number data is received.

Our average daily test positivity stands at 18% and continues on an upward trend.

As of the yesterday, 377,090 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 73,127 have received their second doses.

This means that 64% of the target population have received at least one dose and 12.5 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard