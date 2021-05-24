Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|Daily COVID test average increases|Huge resistance to seeking care: Dr Fong|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|PM acknowledges ANZMAT assistance in COVID battle|Fiji grateful to Australia and NZ for their support|US commits funds for COVID vaccines|More people in Qauia vaccinated|Former Nawaka resident gives back to his community|March quarter was unfavourable for tourism|Over 24,000 households receive seed packs|Profiling exercise carried out in greater Nasinu area|Villages take precautionary measures|Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|Australia backs Fiji’s border security|More senior citizens sent to care homes|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Daily COVID test average increases

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 15, 2021 9:05 pm

The national seven-day daily test average is now 3772 tests per day or 4.3 tests per 1,000 population.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says 3480 tests have been reported as of Tuesday.

Doctor Fong says testing number data for all labs until Tuesday has now been received, except for one lab which is yet to update their data after the 9th of this month.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 211,823 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year, with 254,684 tested since testing began in March 2020.

These numbers are expected to increase once all lab testing number data is received.

Our average daily test positivity stands at 18% and continues on an upward trend.

As of the yesterday, 377,090 adults have received their first dose of the vaccine and 73,127 have received their second doses.

This means that 64% of the target population have received at least one dose and 12.5 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.