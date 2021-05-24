Daily COVID case numbers to increase further

The seven-day average of new cases per day has increased to 545 cases per day or 615 cases per million population per day.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this means that daily case numbers are expected to continue to increase, along with an increase in people with COVID-19 requiring hospitalisation, and sadly, more deaths.

Dr Fong says to date the Health Ministry has screened a cumulative total of 683,973 individuals and swabbed 56,888 people.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that 184,613 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 227,474 tested since testing began in early 2020.

Dr Fong says the national 7-day daily test average is 3502 tests per day or 4 tests per 1,000 population.

He adds that the national 7-day average daily test positivity is 14.4% and continues on an upward trend.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard