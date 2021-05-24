Home

CWM to transition into green hospital

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 30, 2021 8:25 pm

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva will start treating non-COVID patients soon.

The Hospital is still operating as a COVID Hospital, but Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says the transition will be made soon.

“Over the next few days CWM Hospital will transition into the green hospital to look after non-COVID cases while our FEMAT Field Hospital will transition to look after COVID patients. As we go through this transition period in the next few days, we will continue to provide more information and messages on the changes in terms of health services delivery as well as the patient movements.”

The Nadi and Lautoka Hospitals are now fully operational in the Western Division.

However, the Specialist Outpatient Clinic in Lautoka Hospital remains closed and Doctor Tudravu says this will hopefully open by Monday.

In the meantime the Ministry’s Telehealth SOPD services based at the Girmit Center remain operational.

The General Outpatients and the screening clinic that was closed at the Nausori Health Center for decontamination is expected to begin operation from tomorrow morning.

The Ministry’s isolation facilities remain active and is being managed by the health and frontline teams.

There are 195 individuals in six hospitals or health isolation facilities, 522 individuals in eight community isolation facilities and 1, 058 in home isolation facilities in the Suva and Rewa subdivisions.

Doctor Tudravu says 1, 728 individuals are awaiting retrieval into the Ministry’s isolation facilities.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

