CWM hospital will continue normal services

Ministry of Health Chief Medical Advisor, Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says the current arrangement at the CWM hospital in Suva is sufficient to meet their needs.

Dr Tudravu says some wards are being used as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients while normal services continue to be provided.

He says when the Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team (FEMAT) field hospital is set up in Suva next week, it will not be offering all medical services that were provided in Lautoka.

Dr Tudravu says the facility will only be providing triage services unless the need arises for expansion.

“The operating theater is available and the admission wards area is also available. So just that triage component that we are currently planning to use and obviously if there is need to escalate when we identify other areas then we’ll do it once that’s running from next week.”

The FEMAT facility remains in the Sugar City for this week despite normal services resuming at the main Lautoka hospital from today.

Dr Tudravu says the equipment and medicines will be moved to Suva this weekend.

He says they are expected to set up the FEMAT facility in Suva by Sunday.