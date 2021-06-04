CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility

The Colonial War Memorial Hospital will become a full-time COVID-care facility from today with tightly controlled movement into the facility.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong stated that the cluster of greatest concern is at the CWM Hospital.

Dr Fong adds that medical teams are going to great lengths to provide critical treatment without exposing themselves and their patients to the virus.

Access to Laboratory, Maternity and Pediatric Units will be through escalated screening protocols and package decontamination protocols.

A field hospital for the treatment of non-COVID patients in the vicinity of the CWM Hospital has being established in conjunction with our partners from Australia.

The Ministry of Health stated that this is a replication of the model they used in Lautoka Hospital when it recorded COVID-19 cases.