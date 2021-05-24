Home

Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 9:58 am
The Cuvu Health Centre [Source: Mosese Delai]

Services at the Cuvu Health Centre have temporarily been suspended today.

The Ministry of Health says residents of Cuvu, Sigatoka and nearby areas can access medical services at the Sigatoka Hospital.

It adds that the temporary closure of the Cuvu Health Centre is to allow for the Disinfecting Team to decontaminate the health facility and prepare for the resumption of medical services from tomorrow.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

