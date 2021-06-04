Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has again made himself clear the decision to relax various restrictions was carefully thought and mapped out.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One Noda i Lalakai program, Bainimarama says some people continue to take no notice of the current measures which poses a challenge for health officials and the government.

He adds the Government will see these challenges as an opportunity to make Fiji flourish under these difficult circumstances.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister also highlighted the current COVID-19 safety protocols have given confidence to the government that the well-being of Fijians is secure and prompted relaxing maritime movements.

This turns out as a small window of opportunity for some.

“And let me tell you something. Given this opportunity, 12 yaqona farmers from Koro partnered with Taki Mai which earned them $34,056. In the midst of COVID-19, they saw an opportunity to earn.”

Bainimarama says the safety of Fijians is paramount.

“My Government is about serving the people of Fiji. This difficulty has forced us to be innovative and serve Fiji better. You will be better than before. Your faith in us will be rewarded. Keep trusting in us.”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians not to be tempted by pretenders who are fond of spreading misinformation on social media and discouraging people from getting vaccinated.