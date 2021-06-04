Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Businesses face challenges in meeting requirements|Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM|Alleged restaurant thief charged|Experts attempt to clear COVID misconception|Consumer Council advocates on disaster-risk preparedness|83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border|Newworld Tavua close|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Current difficulties opportunity to make Fiji grow: PM

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 12:40 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has again made himself clear the decision to relax various restrictions was carefully thought and mapped out.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One Noda i Lalakai program, Bainimarama says some people continue to take no notice of the current measures which poses a challenge for health officials and the government.

He adds the Government will see these challenges as an opportunity to make Fiji flourish under these difficult circumstances.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister also highlighted the current COVID-19 safety protocols have given confidence to the government that the well-being of Fijians is secure and prompted relaxing maritime movements.

This turns out as a small window of opportunity for some.

“And let me tell you something. Given this opportunity, 12 yaqona farmers from Koro partnered with Taki Mai which earned them $34,056. In the midst of COVID-19, they saw an opportunity to earn.”

Bainimarama says the safety of Fijians is paramount.

“My Government is about serving the people of Fiji. This difficulty has forced us to be innovative and serve Fiji better. You will be better than before. Your faith in us will be rewarded. Keep trusting in us.”

The Prime Minister is urging Fijians not to be tempted by pretenders who are fond of spreading misinformation on social media and discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.