Curfew moved back to 11pm

From tonight the curfew hours will be from 11pm until 4am.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says that he has said this before, no matter when it starts a curfew is not normal and cannot exist indefinitely.

Bainimarama says once 90 percent of the adults are fully vaccinated the curfew hours will be from midnight until 4am.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds once Fiji has the data to show that the virus no longer presents a serious public health threat, the curfew will be lifted entirely.

Stay with us for more.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard