Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Curfew moved back by one hour|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|Nalotu village on total lockdown|198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|RFMF caters meals for 300 personnel|46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone|Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children|Commissioner tells officers to toughen up|MoH recruits in-house counsellor|Vaccination key for tourism: Maharaj|Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant|Eight more deaths, 781 new infections|MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO|Containment zone to be established in Kadavu|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|MoH assisting in funeral arrangements|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Curfew moved back by one hour

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 22, 2021 7:05 pm

The 6pm curfew has been moved to 7pm effective tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms the curfew hours have been reviewed as Fiji has achieved 40% full vaccination of the target population.

As of tomorrow evening, the curfew will be in effect from 7pm to 4am daily.

Article continues after advertisement

Once 50% of the target population is vaccinated, the curfew start time will be moved further, to 8pm.

As the full vaccination rate progresses, further relaxations will come into effect.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.