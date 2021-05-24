Curfew moved back by one hour

The 6pm curfew has been moved to 7pm effective tomorrow.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirms the curfew hours have been reviewed as Fiji has achieved 40% full vaccination of the target population.

As of tomorrow evening, the curfew will be in effect from 7pm to 4am daily.

Article continues after advertisement

Once 50% of the target population is vaccinated, the curfew start time will be moved further, to 8pm.

As the full vaccination rate progresses, further relaxations will come into effect.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard