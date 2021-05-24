Home

Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 13, 2021 6:57 am

The curfew is in place to make contact tracing easier if there was a suspected case.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong.

Dr Fong says from a medical perspective, whatever happens in the night is not as clearly visible in the day.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they are banking on the idea that if the nightlife is opened up to some degree, it won’t be completely uncontrolled.

“Well, I know that if it has to open, it has to be a well-organized nightlife where people stay there until the morning and not something disorganized where people go everywhere. If I get everyone on curfew from 12am to 4am if I do find a case, I can get the medical teams running around.”

According to Dr Fong, he is a great proponent of the fact that they have to curb the nightlife for now as it presents a few issues.

He says the careFIJI app also plays a vital role in the COVID safe measures, as they will be able to narrow down numbers efficiently if there was ever an outbreak again.

Dr Fong says they have not suspended the app but are urging those in the tourism sector to continue enforcing it.

