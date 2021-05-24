Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met

The curfew hours will remain at 11 pm to 4 am for the time being as the Ministry of Health has not been able to achieve the 90 percent vaccination coverage.

A government statement says the Ministry had expected to fully vaccinate 90% of the eligible adult population by yesterday and the curfew would begin at 12am once this threshold was confirmed.

However, logistical issues posed challenges in vaccinating the remaining 10% of vaccine-eligible adults and the Ministry’s expectation was not achieved over the weekend.

The vaccination campaign will continue tomorrow and the Ministry will review the data mid-week.