Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 14, 2021 3:43 pm

The curfew hours will remain at 11 pm to 4 am for the time being as the Ministry of Health has not been able to achieve the 90 percent vaccination coverage.

A government statement says the Ministry had expected to fully vaccinate 90% of the eligible adult population by yesterday and the curfew would begin at 12am once this threshold was confirmed.

However, logistical issues posed challenges in vaccinating the remaining 10% of vaccine-eligible adults and the Ministry’s expectation was not achieved over the weekend.

The vaccination campaign will continue tomorrow and the Ministry will review the data mid-week.

