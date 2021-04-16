Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19

A 40-year-old woman from Wainitarawau settlement from Cunningham Stage One in Suva is the latest case of COVID-19 in the country.

She had attended the funeral in Lautoka, which was also attended by the 53-year-old woman who tested positive earlier. Her six family members who live with her are in isolation and have tested negative so far.

This brings to four the number of cases in recent days, with a soldier first diagnosed on Sunday, after coming into contact with a couple who had returned from India and were positive.

The next patient was the 53-year-old woman, a maid at the hotel, who had an interaction with the soldier as she had gone to clean his room at the quarantine facility and her daughter also later tested positive.

Following the case, there is a screening zone being set up at Wainitarawau, and now one will be allowed to leave for 14 days at least.

Those who reside in the area will be allowed back in but not be able to leave as it is now classified as a high-risk area because of the density of the population.

This the first case recorded in Suva since around this time last year. Following this, Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says there are measures that are being put in place, which take effect from tomorrow for the entire Viti Levu.

High-risk businesses such as gyms, theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars billard shops and amusement arcades can not open for at least the next 14 days.

Restaurants can only do takeaways and deliveries. Curfew hours remain from 11pm to 4am.

Supermarkets and shops selling food, including open markets can remain open with strict restrictions. Banks, pharmacies and the Fiji National Provident Fund will also be allowed to open.

Employers who can allow employees to work from home should do so, while others can remain open. Funerals are allowed but with only a gathering of 20 people and all other gatherings are banned nationwide.

Customer-facing businesses can only allow 50 per cent capacity, and those who do not adhere will be shut down.

People can train by adhering to a 2-metre distance, but no sports such as rugby, football, amongst others are not allowed and people who do not need to travel are advised not to but should wear a mask when out in public.

From 12pm tomorrow, outbound inter-island vessel travel will stop meaning passenger travel from Viti Levu will not be allowed. Passengers can travel into Viti Levu but can’t go out. Domestic flights of Viti Levu has been suspended and all international passenger in and out of Fiji is suspended

Doctor Fong says they will not be able to know for sometimes whether this is a new or a more advanced form of the virus but Fijians should act as if its a contiguous variant.