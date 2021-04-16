Home

Cunningham family in isolation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 21, 2021 4:25 pm
The latest case is now in isolation at the Navua hospital.

A 40-year-old woman of Wainitarawau settlement in Cunningham Suva has tested positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 to four.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, says the woman, her husband and five children were at the funeral in Tavakubu Lautoka which was attended by a 53-year-old resort worker.

This latest case is now in isolation at the Navua hospital while the rest of her family members have tested negative so far.

Dr Fong says the funeral is the epicentre of locally transmitted cases.

“We are treating it as the super spreader. If you were at the funeral in Tavakubu either at the residence or Peceliema church on Friday the 17th of April and Saturday 17th April and the Ministry of Health has not yet contacted you please call 158 right now. Your life or those you love may be at risk”.

Dr Fong says this is not the only family who came forward after the announcement yesterday.

They have identified the drivers of the mini bus and the taxi driver whom the ministry had been searching for.

He says these drivers are now waiting to be tested.

