COVID-19
Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 4:45 pm

Goundar Shipping Limited says around 54 of its crew members have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Owner, George Goundar says this has resulted in them cancelling some scheduled trips.

Goundar says they were due to travel to Savusavu and Taveuni however, but swab results turned positive not only for crew members but also for over 50 passengers.

Goundar says the crew has been told to self-isolate for 10 days.

He adds they are not making adjustments with crew members to continue serving the people.

Goundar says customers can expect some disruptions on travel schedules in the coming days as more cases are expected.

