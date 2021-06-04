Home

COVID threatens child labour elimination progress

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 10, 2021 4:15 pm
[Source: Google]

This year’s World Day against Child Labour is different as many countries are tackling the crisis created by the pandemic.

There are fears that the COVID-19 crisis threatens to reverse years of progress in tackling the Child Labour problem.

The World Day against Child Labour will be observed on Saturday which is intended to catalyze the growing worldwide movement against child labour.

It is the first World Day since the universal ratification of the ILO’s Convention 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labour.

For this year’s World Day, the ILO Pacific office is convening a “Week of Action” from today.

On June 14th and 16th, representatives from several sectors will join ILO across a series of virtual events to discuss concrete plans towards reducing child labour in Fiji.

This year’s World Day theme – Act now: end child labour and the action taken throughout the year, will contribute to the next milestone, the Global Conference on Child Labour in 2022, hosted by the Government of South Africa.

