COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong

A new sub-variant of COVID-19 has been identified as a threat to Fiji.

BA.2 – a sub-variant of the Omicron strain has been found in five African countries, however, New Zealand has also recorded cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms their team detected one case in border quarantine where it was managed and contained.

“But with a specimen that we’ve sent across. Yes, the B2 variant we’ve actually detected in one of our cases that came positive at the border. And it to us it validates the current criteria that we have for deciding which countries are red-listed and which ones are a part of the TPC program, and which are non TPC. So what I would say that, you know, to take it to say in summary that yes, the B2 variant is around globally. It is a threat to us in the sense that it can come in, but it’s not so much a threat in the sense that immunologically, we are covered”.

Dr Fong admits the possibility of the variant spreading in Fiji is high but the country has good vaccine coverage, providing protection to vulnerable Fijians.

He adds mutations are one of the main reasons why the ministry is trying to develop its ability to do genome sequencing locally.