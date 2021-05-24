COVID stigma hinders treatment and care

A number of COVID deaths are the result of stigma around COVID-19 which is interfering in the work of the Health Ministry.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong has revealed that until the stigma associated with the virus is overcome, it will be difficult to save lives.

He adds severely ill patients or their families are refusing to ask for help for fear of being victimised.

“They’re not dying in our facilities, they’re dying at home and this is because they refuse to engage. There is an overall refusal to engage which is causing us a lot of trouble. I’ve spoken to the teams that retrieve bodies, they’ve spoken to families. They were in a state of denial on whether the person ha COVID or many of them were too frightened to come out”.

50 percent of COVID deaths have been at home, indicating that severely ill people aren’t getting medical attention in time to save their lives.

On Sunday alone, seven people had died enroute to hospital while five died at home.

