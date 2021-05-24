COVID-Safe protocols need to continue

Employers are being reminded that they need to maintain fifty percent capacity in terms of staffing at all times.

Many companies and businesses are opening up slowly as more Fijians are getting vaccinated, but they need to follow all the COVID-safe protocols.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says maintaining all safety precautions will ensure the staff, as well as the public, are safe.

“But there are certain COVID safe protocols and measures that they need to put in place. Everybody needs to be aware and cognizant of the fact these safety measures have been put in there to safeguard all Fijians.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Kameli Batiweti says Fiji needs to get used to a momentum that will allow it to withstand an economic shock similar to COVID-19.

“We want to future proof Fiji against COVID-19”

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has earlier stated that a pattern that sustains good COVID safe behavior must continue as long as Fiji has the virus.