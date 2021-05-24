COVID safe protocol monitoring to be heightened

There will be increased monitoring to ensure that COVID safe measures are being adhered to as a number of businesses re-open from today.

A number of businesses opened up from today after being closed since April while restaurants have from this morning allowed customers to eat in.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya, is warning all businesses to follow the measures in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not all free for all and let’s go take our mask off and do what we want to, it is not there to say that you are free to operate like you used to before, no, we must observe the protocol”.

Koya adds it is important that everyone follows these protocols to ensure that we return to a sense of normalcy.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard