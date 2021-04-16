Home

COVID safe measures to be observed during vaccination

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 22, 2021 12:35 pm

The Ministry of Health will soon review its vaccination process and implement COVID-safe measures at all vaccination centres before the next phase of vaccinations is rolled out.

Head of the COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce Dr Rachel Devi says it’s essential the COVID-19 protocols are observed in all vaccination centres to avoid the possibility of local transmission.

She adds while the Ministry of working towards containing the virus, they also know they need to vaccinate people to offer a certain level of protection against the virus.

”We’ll definitely continue to use all COVID-19 measures in place to ensure we use them for roll-outs, even to the point of queuing up and that will be controlled pretty well. That is absolutely essential for us.”

The Ministry of Health will soon announce the detail of the next COVID vaccination drive.

Fijians are urged to register online through the registration portal.

