COVID safe measures for tourists on track

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 4, 2021 4:55 pm

The Ministry of Health’s risk reduction protocol for international visitors is going according to plan.

It requires visitors to stay at CareFiji Commitment Certified facilities for three days after arrival, before going out into the wider community.

The first batch of travelers from Australia completed the requirement today, and visitors can now travel around Fiji if their COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

[Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong]

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says over the last three days, they’ve been able to test at increased capacity, however, the influx of tourists does present a challenge.

“We’re struggling because we’ve had to escalate a testing system very fast that we’ve never done before. It requires a relationship between our private and public entities.”

Dr Fong adds the three day period allows them to conduct all the necessary checks while safe in the knowledge that authorities can locate any traveler at a known property if need be.

“Whatever testing we do, we need to ensure that everybody is tested, all the results are collected, collated and taken to a central place which knows the result before you go missing.”

Fiji opened its borders to travel partner countries on Wednesday.

