COVID restrictions delays project

The COVID-19 related restrictions both in Fiji and abroad have delayed the completion of the Urban Water Supply and Wastewater Management Investment Program.

The Government has partnered with the Asian Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund for the project.

ADB’s Pacific urban development expert, Jingmin Huang says the restrictions have made it difficult to access the materials and contractors for the project.

She adds the completion now is anticipated in the 2nd of the 3rd quarter of 2022.

“The first stage known as the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme, we are expanding water supply by 40, 000 cubic meter per day, which will benefit around 300, 000 Fijians in the Suva/Nausori corridor. Over the last year we have made significant progress on construction of the new Verata Raw Water Intake and Water Treatment Plant as well as Waituri Reservoir.”

The project represents a total investment of over $800 million.