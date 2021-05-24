Home

COVID response team deployed to Kadavu

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 27, 2021 6:55 am
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

A team of doctors, nurses from the Ministry of Health together with RFMF personnel and other government officials left for Kadavu this morning.

The 56-member team is being tasked to attend to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kadavu.

They are expected to spend a month on the Island.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu and Commissioner Eastern Division, Vitale Varo were also present at the wharf to farewell the team.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the weather has delayed the deployment of their COVID response team.

