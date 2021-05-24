COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians

The Sai Prema Foundation Fiji in collaboration with the New Zealand High Commission has announced a COVID relief initiative as it commemorates its 5th Anniversary.

The initiative will benefit over 60,000 Fijians across the country.

Sai Prema Foundation is one of the CSO partners to receive New Zealand government funding and will be embarking on a 12 month.

Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo is grateful to be presented with an opportunity to serve the people of Fiji.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and it is the role of all stakeholders of our nation to do all that they can to serve the underprivileged and needy. Over the course of this crisis, our Foundation has served thousands of families but we had a desire to do more, serve and make a difference to the loves of our fellow Fijians who are enduring tough days and nights.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says the partnership will support food security and hygiene needs across the country.

“Acknowledging that this outbreak may continue for a while longer and that there will be a lasting impact, Sai Premarin Foundation will provide this support over a 12 month period, meeting immediate food and hygiene needs now while also providing seeds and livelihoods resources to assist with longer-term support.”

Curr adds that the $1.1m partnership builds on the foundation.s program and will support many families.

