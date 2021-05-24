Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominate death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 12:30 pm

The Sai Prema Foundation Fiji in collaboration with the New Zealand High Commission has announced a COVID relief initiative as it commemorates its 5th Anniversary.

The initiative will benefit over 60,000 Fijians across the country.

Sai Prema Foundation is one of the CSO partners to receive New Zealand government funding and will be embarking on a 12 month.

Article continues after advertisement

Foundation Director Sumeet Tappoo is grateful to be presented with an opportunity to serve the people of Fiji.

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and it is the role of all stakeholders of our nation to do all that they can to serve the underprivileged and needy. Over the course of this crisis, our Foundation has served thousands of families but we had a desire to do more, serve and make a difference to the loves of our fellow Fijians who are enduring tough days and nights.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says the partnership will support food security and hygiene needs across the country.

“Acknowledging that this outbreak may continue for a while longer and that there will be a lasting impact, Sai Premarin Foundation will provide this support over a 12 month period, meeting immediate food and hygiene needs now while also providing seeds and livelihoods resources to assist with longer-term support.”

Curr adds that the $1.1m partnership builds on the foundation.s program and will support many families.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.