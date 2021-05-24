Positive case recorded from family seeking repatriation

The Permanent Secretary for Health says they were able to identify a positive case of COVID-19 from a family who was seeking to travel out of Viti Levu.

Doctor James Fong says the family had applied for the domestic repatriation program.

“Thank God we caught that case. All it takes is one COVID-positive individual to ignite an outbreak outside of Viti Levu a possibility we have to avoid at all costs.”

Dr Fong says the family has since been entered into isolation.

The Permanent Secretary says while there are many families awaiting the chance to return home, this case serves as an example of the seriousness of the risks.

He adds travel has to be managed safely and carefully.

