COVID positive mother shares her experience

Testing positive for COVID-19 is a scary experience for many and being pregnant at the same time present more challenges.

Helen Singh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 23rd, when she was pregnant and was due to go into labor shortly after.

The 21-year-old says when she received the news that she tested positive, she was under a lot of pressure and was even more

scared thinking about the complications she might have to go through.

Singh says it wasn’t easy having COVID-19 and being pregnant as she was coughing a lot and at times suffered shortness of breath as well.

Singh says she had difficulties moving around as it would result in body ache.

The 21-year-old new mother recovered a few days after she gave birth and fortunately, her baby tested negative after being swabbed twice.

The new mom was advised to continue wearing a mask around the baby and she wasn’t even able to kiss her newborn child.

She says her journey wasn’t an easy one and is now pleading with Fijians to maintain a positive mindset if they contract COVID as it will help everyone overcome this pandemic.

She also highlighted the need to rid of negative thoughts and focus on positive things.

Singh is also advising people to pay attention to medical advice given by health authorities.

