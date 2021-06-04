Home

COVID positive frontliners not part of health response

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 7:11 pm

The medical and military personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date are NOT part of the frontline public health response team doing surveillance and containment in the communities.

This has been clarified by the Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong.

Doctor Fong says they rigorously screen and test the frontline personnel for their safety and the public’s safety precisely because they come into contact with persons who have been exposed to the virus.

He stresses this ensures the risk to the public from contact with the contract-tracing and containment teams is eliminated.

The Permanent Secretary says they expect all frontline teams to carefully observe established COVID-safe protocol and they appreciate the feedback from the public in this regard.

He highlights COVID-safe behavior needs to be maintained by all sections of the community, but especially those in the frontline of the public health response and clinical response.

At this time, Doctor Fong says when we have seen an escalation of cases, they wish to remind all frontline workers of the higher level of COVID-safe behavior expected by the community and our profession.

He adds the same is true for all community leaders and persons in leadership positions in our community in setting an example of a high standard for COVID-safe behavior at all times.

